To pay staff outstanding wages

From Idu Jude Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Sai’du Alkali, has assured users of the rail transport that his administration would provide adequate security coverages in response to economy growth from the Transportation sector.

The Minister, made the disclosure in Abuja when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Idu National Train Station.

Speaking on plans to revamp the railway services, the Minister said he would strengthen collaboration with the Military high command to beef up security along all train routes.

On the issue of the poor condition of train coaches, conveniences, lifts and escalators, the Minister assured that they will be fixed and operational as soon as possible.

Furthermore, he commended the security operatives for providing security, assuring them that all unpaid allowances will be paid without further delay, adding that henceforth, they will be paid as at when due.

While affirming that rail transport services remains the best means of transportation, Alkali urged Nigerians to continue to patronize it as concerted efforts are being made to run it in line with global best practices.