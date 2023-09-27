From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved payment for the purchase of 12 combat helicopters for the Nigerian Army Aviation.

The aircraft, MD 530F Cayuse attack helicopters, which are expected to arrive in the country in December 2023, would see the operationalisation of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, made the disclosure at the opening of the maiden Nigerian Army Aviation seminar in Abuja. He said already the army had trained a good number of pilots, aircraft engineers, technicians, and other ground support crew for the smooth take off of the sector.

The army chief, while noting that the army aviation is generally separate from a country’s dedicated air force and usually equipped with helicopters and light support fixed-wing aircraft, said “the outfit is set up to improve ground troops’ agility, responsiveness, and efficacy, while contributing to the overall operational success of joint and coalition troops.”

He said: “In essence, Army Aviation supports those on the ground and focuses on tactical and operational engagements, while the Air Force undertakes big tasks to achieve strategic effects”.

The COAS, while noting that army aviation arms of countries like the United States of America, Pakistan, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda have shown effectiveness in countering contemporary security threats and providing vital support to ground forces, said: “In view of the need to realise this, and in its bid to appropriately respond to contemporary and emerging security threats, the Nigerian Army resuscitated its aviation aspiration in 2014.

Lagbaja, who said the Nigerian Army was willing to learn from the army aviation journeys of the countries mentioned, added: “Our willingness to learn from them is to adapt their best practices to suit our unique operational environment and avoid their mistakes, I can proudly report that since 2014, the Nigerian Army has made commendable progress in training pilots, aircraft engineers, technicians, and other ground support crew.

“As a responsible organisation, the Nigerian army understands the highly technical nature of the aviation business and the need to be appropriately mentored. In this light, aside from our international collaborations, the Nigerian army has submitted its nascent aviation outfit to the mentoring of the Nigerian Air Force, as the service does not have the luxury of making mistakes when it can learn from the ones made by an experienced forerunner in the field.

“Although the air platforms that will form the crux of the Nigerian Army Aviation are yet to be delivered, I am, again, happy to announce that Mr President, Commander-in-Chief, Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, has approved payment for the initial 12 MD 530F Cayuse attack helicopters that will see to the operationalisation of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

“In this regard, I sincerely appreciate Mr President for buying into this aspiration of the Nigerian Army and committing himself to making history by bringing it to pass.

“There is no doubt the leadership of the Nigerian Army Aviation is adaptive and proactive. This has made them key into my command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“In my command philosophy, combat readiness is a critical pillar upon which the beam of operational readiness rests. It is in that light, I believe the Nigerian army aviation command is being proactive by organising this first Nigerian Army Aviation Seminar.

“I have been reliably informed that the seminar aims to serve as an avenue for discussing potential challenges the Nigerian army aviation will likely face, while seeking innovative solutions to overcome them, even before they arise. Therefore, this seminar is a platform for us to deliberate on critical issues and share invaluable insights regarding the future of the Nigerian army aviation, even before that future comes upon us. Ideas generated from our deliberations are expected to help strengthen the capabilities through capacity building, infrastructure development and guide further acquisition of cutting-edge platforms and technologies.

“I do not doubt that the wealth of experience and expertise available at this seminar will foster meaningful discussions and stimulate new ideas that would lead to actionable recommendations for the growth and development of a viable Nigerian army aviation”.