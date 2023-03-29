From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Federal government has granted approval to the Benue state government for the construction of a Civil Aviation airport in Makurdi, the state capital.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Mike Inalegwu disclosed this on Thursday, while briefing newsmen after an emergency state Executive Council meeting at Government House, Makurdi.

According to him, Benue was among the states in the country that secured licences from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities for the construction of Civil Aviation Airports in their respective states.

Inalegwu also stated that the state government has gotten approval to allow Air Peace to commence commercial flight operations at the Nigerian Airforce Airport Makurdi, effect from 17th April 2023.

Mr Inalegwu recalled that the state government had earlier gone into partnership with Air peace for the commencement of civil flight operations in the state, but unfortunately, the federal government suspended flights operations over technical issues.

He said Air Peace will resume flights for Abuja to Makurdi routes by 8am, and carryout three flights operations per week.

According to him, Lagos-Makurdi routes will be opened in subsequent times.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said the construction of the new airport will commence in the next two weeks, with a foundation laying ceremony for the airport at Kura village, along Naka road, about 12 Kilometres away from the city center.

He said the choice of the location was appropriate as cargoes landing from the airport would be taken to the industrial layout on time.

He further expressed the hope that the airport will attract foreign investment and add economic value to the state.