From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Extraordinary Executive Council of the Federation (FEC), presided over by Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the establishment of 36 new private universities across the country following a memo presented by the Ministry of Education.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, announced this on Monday in Abuja while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of a marathon at the Council Chambers, saying with this approval there are now 72 private universities in the country.

According to Adamu, the approval were given considering the importance of education in bolstering the economic fortunes of the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said

council also approved the universal implementation of the Employee Compensation Act (ECA) 2010, which makes comprehensive provisions for payment of compensation to employees who suffer from occupational diseases or sustain injuries arising from accident at workplace or in the course of employment.

He said council also directed the Attorney general of the Federation to avail the states circulars of the approved memo.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the Federal Government has witnessed a rise in school enrollment nationwide but did provided specific numbers.

The minister stated that the government aims to enroll every out-of-school child by 2030.

In addition, she said the government has approved a budget of over 14 billion naira to train N-Power beneficiaries.

She also said Council approved a policy on the National Home Grown School Feeding programme (NHGSFP) which seeks to address the issues of education, health, social protection and agriculture.

The Minister of Aviation, Hedi Sirika, said council approved over N3 billion for the procurement and installation of a taxi lighting system.

He said: “So today in council, something very significant has happened in the world of civil aviation, part of our roadmap, the Aviation Leading company has been established and approved by council.

“So therefore, enterpreneurs and civil aviation will have access to lease equipment at affordable rates and within our country, Nigeria, and this is part of a roadmap. So the roadmap is gradually coming to 100% completion. So I’m glad to see the full business case have been approved by the FEC.

“A second memo was also award of contract for the procurement, and installation of taxi lighting system, and photometric pattern for Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, and some other equipment in all over the country. In this contract the total sum for the photometric and taxi lighting system for both airports mentioned is total contract sum is N3,047,127,022.72 with seven and half percent VAT and 12 months completion period. The contractor is Messess KSR3 Global Nigeria Limited. So those are the two memoranda.”