From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

New Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) have been appointed for three Federal Government-owned tertiary health institutions.

They are Prof. Ileogben Sunday-Adeoye for National Obsteric Fistula Centre, Benin, Edo State; Prof. Alfred Ogbogbo Ogbemudia for National Orthopedic Hospital, Benin, Edo State; and Prof. Muhammed Sani Miyinyawa for Rasheed Shekoni Federal University Teaching Hospital, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Federal Ministry of Health, Ahmadu Chindaya, in a statement, indicated that the appointment was contained in a letter signed by the immediate-past Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and was presented to the new CMDs on May 26th, 2023, at the federal ministry of health headquarters, Abuja.

Dr. Osagie, while presenting the letter of appointment congratulated the new CMDs for their contributions to the service of the humanity prior to their appointment, and urged them to see the appointment as the Will of God and not their effort as the best candidate.

He asked them to use the opportunity to build relationships especially with those people around them and also carry everybody along in their programmes and actions. “You are expected to work as a team for the good of the health care facility because some of your staff might have excellent ideas that will help move the hospital forward.

“Avoid nepotism, tribalism and discrimination. Expand friendship and participation of all staff in respects of their status, position and creed in order to move the institutions forward.”

In their separate acceptance speeches, the new Chief Medical Director, National Obeteric Fistula Centre, Benin, Prof. Ileogben Sunday-Adeoye, expressed gratitude to entire management of Federal Ministry of Health for giving him opportunity to serve the nation.

On his part, Prof. Alfred Ogbemudia, National Orthopedic Hospital, Benin, also promised to work in synergy for the progress of his medical centre, while Prof. Muhammed Sani Miyinyawa, pledged to work with other stakeholder for rapid progress of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Dutse Jigawa State.