From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal ministry of health has activated the “no work no pay” policy of on striking resident doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Director of hospital services, federal ministry of health, Dr. Andrew Noah, in a letter to the heads of hospitals directed that they open and maintain an attendance register for all resident doctors willing to work.

Dr. Noah, in the letter informed them that various conciliatory meetings by the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with Government stakeholders, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Assembly proved abortive in getting NARD to call off their indefinite strike action.

He said: “I am directed to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health has instituted the policy of “no work no pay” against the striking Resident Doctors in line with Circular Ref. No.58598/S8.1/1I1/182 dated 22nd June, 2016.

“I am further directed to request you to maintain an attendance register of all Residents willing to work and furnish the Ministry of such names on a monthly basis.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Resident Doctors said they have been expecting the letter, and they would respond in due time.

