From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has accused Nasir el-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government of allegedly placing the lives of students of Federal Government College (FGC), Malali, in harms way.

A top Federal Government source who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, at the weekend, said considering the insecurity situation in Kaduna State, there was serious concerns over the safety of students and staff who resumed for academic activities, yesterday, as the state government had trespassed the school land pulling down portions of the perimeter fence.

The source said the Federal Government has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) asking for the deployment of police to protect the students, staff and properties of FGC, Malali.

It also dragged the Kaduna State government to court asking for an order of perpetual injunction, restraining further acts of trespass on the unity school land.

“The petition letter was sent to the IGP via the Federal Ministry of Education to protect the students, and school facilities because the Kaduna State government had already begun tearing down some of the perimeter fence surrounding the unity school,” the source said.

The letter to the IGP, which he availed journalists, read: “I wish to bring to your attention an unconscionable action of the Kaduna State government which not only exposes the staff, students and properties of the Federal Government College, Malali, Kaduna to security threats but is a display of disregard for the rule of law.

“On April 18, 2023, the principal of Federal Government College, Kaduna, forwarded a letter dated April 17, 2023, received from Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), that the state government has excised the initialised portion of land, within the college premises, towards the stretch of River Kaduna. The next day, April 18, 2023, officials of the KASUPDA, forcefully started bringing down the fences surrounding the college and from April 19, 2023, started to re-survey the land, digging and erecting a fence. As at April 22, 2023, eight couches of block have been laid on a stretch of one kilometre.

“The construction of the new perimeter fence, being constructed to delineate the illegally delineated area, is continuing at a frenzied pace and is being guarded by the men and women of a Kaduna State vigilante force.

“Students would be resuming from their second term holiday on Sunday, April 30, 2023 and this unnecessary explosion to such an act will send a wrong message on the adherence of the rule of law in their young minds. Most importantly, this is a case of disregard of the law, especially as the Land Use Act is clear on the Federal Government properties in states. The presence of policemen in the college, including and, especially, the areas where this encroachment is taking place to protect the children and property of the school on resumption on Sunday, April 30, 2023.”

It also dragged the state to court seeking “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants whether by to themselves, agents, servants or privies from committing further acts of trespass on the Federal Government College land Kaduna.”

No date is yet fixed for hearing of the matter.