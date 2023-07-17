Turkish Süper Lig giant, Fenerbahce has taken the lead in the pursuit of Leicester City and Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Soccernet.ng reports.

Ndidi is expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

While Celtic had shown interest in bringing Ndidi to Scotland, the financial aspect seems to be a stumbling block. Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, now in charge at Celtic, had sparked rumours of a potential reunion with Ndidi.

However, reports indicate that Celtic would face difficulties financing a deal for the Nigerian midfielder during this transfer window.

And according to Fotospor, Celtic has withdrawn from the race for Ndidi. The Scottish side’s withdrawal has opened the door for Fenerbahce, who have emerged as the frontrunners in pursuing the talented midfielder.

As per the report, Fenerbahce has contacted Leicester City and Ndidi’s representatives. The initial discussions have yielded positive results, further bolstering Fenerbahce’s advantage in securing Ndidi’s signature.

With Celtic out of the picture, Fenerbahce is currently the sole team at the negotiating table with Leicester City.

Fenerbahce, who finished second in the Süper Lig last season behind Galatasaray, will be competing in the Europa Conference League next season.

Adding Ndidi, regarded as one of Africa’s best defensive midfielders, would significantly boost their squad.

Despite battling injuries, Ndidi made 30 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions during the 2022/23 season.