From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Crack Squad attached to the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 34-year-old lady suspected to be involved in the sales of arms to criminals in parts of the state.

The suspect, Queen Uwagbogu, was arrested during a raid of her premises located close to Effurun Roundabout, Warri, by operatives, who acted on credible intelligence.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday, adding that 100 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. Edafe also confirmed the recovery of arms from vehicles abandoned by the suspected fleeing owners at checkpoints in the Ughelli and Sapele areas of the state.

In the Ughelli incident, Edafe said operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), flagged down a black Lexus RS 350 with registration number RBC 811 CY at Oworigbala community, along Okpara-Oworh road Ughelli, adding that the driver offered the police team money which was rejected.

“The driver immediately zoomed off, noticing that the RRS operatives were hot on his trail and closing in on him, he quickly abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bush. The vehicle was recovered, a battle axe and two iphones were also recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He said operatives of anti-crime patrol attached to Sapele Division, while on stop-and-search duty at Amukpe roundabout, intercepted an unregistered motorcycle with three occupants who fled on sighting the police.

“When the bag was searched, two cut-to-size locally made double barrel guns, seven rounds of 7.62 Ak47 live ammunition, 11 live cartridges, and other items were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.