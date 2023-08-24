From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Scores of female students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, besieged the school campus, following an armed robbery attack that occurred at the early hours of Thursday, at Hostel D.

They (students) also called on the university to prioritize their safety and wellbeing by ensuring that such acts do not reoccur.

Some of the students who took part in the protest expressed their anger over the lack of security measures to protect the hostels.

They called on the university administration to address the severe lapses in security which allowed armed men to gain access to the premises, especially hostels and carry out such agonizing acts.

Some of the aggrieved students lamented that the armed robbers stole their property including cash.

Other protesters claimed they were raped by the robbers who had unhindered access to the hostel.

As of the time of filing the report, the school authority was yet to come out with official statement on the development.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Area Commander Port Harcourt and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Nkpolu, to provide adequate security on the campus.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, has called for vigilance and urged students, parents, and the school management to take advantage of the Police Control Room and report strange movements.