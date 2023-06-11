BY PHILIP NWOSU

A Nigerian Air Force female Personnel, who was Master Warrant Officer T. George, serving at 651 Base Services Group, has been found dead in her apartment in what appears to be suicide, official said.

Sources told Daily Sun that the Nigerian Air Force personnel was found unresponsive at her Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, Lagos.

Initial findings from our sources said she was alleged to have hung herself inside her room at about 1400hrs on Saturday June 10, 2023.

The sources said that she was pronounced dead by 3 Air Provosts who came with another team of personnel to evacuate the body to the 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

The sources explained that the cause of her action is not known, adding that an investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of her action.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa confirming the incident, said a committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of her action.