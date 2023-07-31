From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Reform Education Nigeria, has said that the recent hike in fees by some federal universities will not provide a lasting solution to the issue of funding which has continued to plague government-owned institutions in the country.

The committee emphasised the necessity for institutions to be creative and seek for additional ways to ensure that schools stay supported regardless of government involvement.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Deborah Kolawole, the CSO called on the President, Bola Tinubu to release bail-out funds for institutions in order to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies.

The statement titled Fee increment: Nigerian institutions must be innovative partly reads, “We at Reform Education Nigeria can not help but lend our voice following the news of increment in charges by some Nigerian institutions most especially universities such as the University of Benin, University of Lagos, University of Maiduguri, University of Jos among others.

“Though the news of the increment was not surprising seeing as the recent hike in the cost of living owing to the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol has also affected the academic community. Of course, it is also important to note that institutions in Nigeria have remained grossly underfunded over the years and this is evident in the poor state of our institutions.

“As of Today, no institution in Nigeria can boast of enough academic staff, lecturers are poorly paid, dearth of infrastructural facilities to say the least. Recently, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was accused of owing over N900M worth of electricity bills by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

“While successive Nigerian governments over the years have continued to show their disdain for education, by failing to pay adequate attention to the education sector, Nigerians must rise to save the occasion. No nation can truly rise above its education sector.

“The idea of institutions announcing increment in fees to constantly meet up with obligations is a lazy intervention that will not be sustainable in the long run. In saner climes, institutions are funded through endowment funds, sponsorships by philanthropists, and alumni associations, among others. While it is undebatable that tertiary education in Nigeria is undoubtedly one of the cheapest in the world, it is important to note that the poor minimum wage coupled with the high level of poverty may force citizens out of school should charges continue to increase or tuition be introduced.

“While it may not be possible for some institutions to reverse their announcements, we propose that instalment payments be introduced, institutions can work hand in hand with organisations to introduce work-study programmes. The government of President Bola Tinubu should also ensure that bail-out funds are released to institutions to mitigate the effects of the subsidy.”