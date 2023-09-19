From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the hike in tuition fee, Imo State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Uche Ben Odunzeh, has promised to subside education, for indigenes of the state, if elected.

Odunzeh, in a statement, yesterday, added that his administration would implement a policy thrust that will ensure that no child in the state is left behind without access to education.

Also, he promised to declare state of emergency on education and it will be a must for all, adding that no child of Imo State would be allowed to hawk on the streets during school hours or idle away.

He argued that when a child is empowered through education, you have empowered a generation and the future of any state lies in the education of her citizens.

“The formal and informal education will be paid attention to so that nobody will be left behind.

“When you empower a child through education, you have empowered a generation.

“The future of any state lies in the education of her citizens and it is on that note that we will subsidise education. We are going to make it compulsory for every sons and daughters of Imo State.

“We will reclaim our pride of place as the most schooled people in the region. Let everyone brace up for this transformation,” he said.