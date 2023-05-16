From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In an address to her team, the Chairperson of the 2019 Federation Cup champions, Nasarawa Amazons, Hajiya Husaina Suleiman, has urged her players to strive for victory in their upcoming match against FC Robo Queens in the quarterfinal stage in Benin on Thursday.

This will be the third encounter between the two teams this season, having previously faced each other twice in the league. FC Robo Queens will approach the match with confidence, having secured four points against the Lafia-based club in the league games.

Hajia Suleiman spoke to her players after a training session in Lafia on Monday evening, emphasizing that this match presents an opportunity to make up for their Super Six disappointment and give their all to reach the final.

“We are facing another challenge, and since we are not in the Super Six, the Federation Cup is worth fighting for this time,” said Suleiman.

She stressed the importance of each department being strong and highlighted the team’s past achievements, encouraging her players to replicate their success this year.

“To motivate the players, they will be rewarded both individually and as a team in each department of the game. Additionally, let’s not forget the power of prayer; it is the key to success,” she added.

The Nasarawa Amazons, also known as the “Lafia Landladies,” clinched the 2019 edition of the Federation Cup and appear poised to repeat that success this year. However, they must first overcome the challenge posed by FC Robo Queens in order to move one step closer to achieving their goal.