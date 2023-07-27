From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked claims of tuition fee increases in federal universities in the country, describing such reports as inaccurate.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, explained that what has been announced by some universities are discretionary charges for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges and not tuition fees.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education. The statement read: “It was widely reported earlier this week across some news media outlets that the Federal Government had increased tuition fees in federal universities in the country.

“These reports are inaccurate and not correct.

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees.

“Authorities of these universities even made this fact clear enough in explaining the rationale behind these new fees. For avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

“In addition to the Students’ Loans Scheme, under the Student Loans Bill signed into law by President Tinubu last month, which will go into implementation ahead of the next academic session in September, the Federal Government will also strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students.

“Parts of the government’s plans to make sure all diligent students complete their education on time, notwithstanding their parents’ financial situation, include work-study, merit-based scholarships and grants.”