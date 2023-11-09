From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi is to commence degree in Mass Communication and four other programmes.

The programmes which are in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri are Mass Communication, Public Administration, Business Administration, Accounting and Banking and Finance.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Liman Tukur, disclosed this when he led a team from the University to the Polytechnic.

Tulur was at the Polytechnic to perfect the process of affiliation through resource verification, which is one of the requirements for approval to run degree programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Represented by the Vice Chancellor Academic Services of the University, Prof. Sa’idu Baba, the Vice Chancellor applauded the Management of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi for having in place all the necessary structures, workshops and requisite manpower needed to train students at degree level.

The VC said with what they saw on ground, they were confident that NUC would approve the Polytechnic right to run degree programmes.

Responding, Rector of the Polytechnic, Alhaji Sani Usman appreciated the Management of the University of Maiduguri for agreeing to partner with the Polytechnic .

He said the partnership would provide a means of absorbing the youths off the streets and giving them a sense of belonging.

He said preparatory to the mounting of the affiliated programmes, the entire Polytechnic was undergoing general internet connectivity installations.

He assured that all areas of observation would be looked into with a view to meeting NUJ”s requirements.

Already, the Polytechnic runs degree programmes in engineering and environmental courses in affiliation with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.