From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, Dr. Adebayo Adepoju, has launched a scholarship scheme to support the education of the best students in both the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The scheme, he said, is aimed at promoting academic excellence and encouraging healthy academic competition among students in Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency of Oyo State, that he is representing in the National Assembly.

Adepoju stated that the initiative would accommodate students in each of the two local government areas that make up the federal constituency, who sat for the 2023 SSCE and UTME, adding that the scholarship offer is strictly for students seeking admission to study any course of their choice in federal universities or federal polytechnics in Nigeria and Oyo State-owned universities or polytechnics.

He explained that the scheme would of benefit to three students in each of the two local government areas, comprising the Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North, saying the beneficiaries would be selected based on merit, as the best students in the 2023 SSCE and UTME in each community would be considered for the scholarship to promote academic competitiveness among secondary school students in the federal constituency.

Adepoju, who announced the scholarship scheme at the weekend, noted that the scholarship offer would only cover the beneficiaries’ tuition fees throughout his constitutional duration of four years per tenure. He added that six students, who perform exceptionally well in both SSCE and UTME in the federal constituency would always benefit from the annual scholarship

According to him, for a student to continue benefiting from the scholarship, he or she must always obtain a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a scale of 5.0 and 3.0 for the institution on a 4-grade CGPA.

Adepoju, however, urged all secondary school principals across the federal constituency’s 20 public secondary schools to forward the best students in their respective schools on or before Monday, September 11, 2023, so as to determine the overall best students to be awarded the scholarship in each of the five communities of Igboora, Idere, Aiyete, Tapa and Igangan across the two local government areas.