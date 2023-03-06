The Federal High Court (FHC) will, on March 31, commence its Easter Vacation, the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, has said.



Justice Tsoho, in a statement signed Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, FHC’s Assistant Director of Information, said the vacation would last till April 17.



The statement, titled: “Notification of 202e Easter Vacation and Roaster for Vacation Judges,” was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday night.



“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).



“The court resumes sitting on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023, in all judicial divisions,” he said.



According to the CJ, during the vacation period, the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions shall remain open to the public only for cases of extreme urgency.



Tsoho said the Abuja judicial division would cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, north central, north western and north eastern parts of the country with Justices Ahmed Mohammed and Donatus Okorowo presiding.



“The Lagos division will cater for cases from all the south western states, while the Port-Harcourt judicial division will cater for cases from all states within the south-south and south eastern geo-political zones,” he said.



The CJ said while Justices T.G. Ringim and A.O. Awogboro would serve as vacation judges at Lagos division, Justices A.T. Mohammed and S.I. Mark would preside at Port-Harcourt division during the holiday period.



“The vacation judges and heads of divisions are as usual advised to promptly refer to the Hon. Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives.



“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John T. Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance,” the statement concluded.(NAN)