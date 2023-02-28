From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has fixed March 3rd for the hearing of the case brought against the Action Alliance, Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the All Progressives Congress (APC), its presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kassim Shetima .

The case seeks an interim injunction barring the 1 to 3rd defendants, namely Action Alliance, Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), their privies, agents and supporters from taking any step or steps whether judicial or extra – judicial that is capable of preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the completing the process of the conduct of the Presidential election held on 25th February 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the applicants substantive suit.

According to the court papers, the process includes the collation and annulment of the results of the presidential election duly collated and announced by the state collation officers of the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital territory.

After the reading the affidavit in support of the motion, which was sworn to by Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and the address of the Counsel of the applicants, the court however declined to entertain the exparte application. It rather ordered for an accelerated hearing of the motion,fixing 12 noon on March 3rd, 2023 for the hearing of case via zoom.

It also directed that the service of the process be effected by publication in three national dailies, 48 hours before the hearing of the application

“The parties shall be within 24 hours of hearing of the motion on notice be availed with meeting and access code” said the order.