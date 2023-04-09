From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Awkuzu Akanato community, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday elected new executive to lead the community after the expiration of the tenure of Rev Uche Ukadike’s executive that ended after four years.

In an election the community members adjudged to be free, fair and credible with Nze Oscar Uzuekwe as the electoral officer, Rev Ukadike who is the Commissioner, Federal Character Commission representing Anambra State was re-elected unopposed to continue to lead the Awkuzu people for the next four years after his four years tenure.

Some of the officials elected unopposed and entrusted with the mantle of leadership at an election that attracted the entire youth body and personalities of Awkuzu Akanato were Rev Ukadike, Chairman; Mr Alex Epunam clinched the post of a Vice Chairman; Mr Onyebuchi Obinwa was elected the Secretary and Mr Sunday Ejiofor, Finacial Secretary.

Others are Mr Onyeka Ufondu, Public Relations Officer; Chijioke Emechebe, Provost I; Onyeka Emechebe, Provost II and Mr Benneth Okafor, the Treasurer, among other positions. The elected members were sworn in by Mr Goddy Eze.

Addressing the newly elected officers, the administrative Ichie of Oba, Chief Ben Chibueze charged them to discharge their duties with the interest of Awkuzu people always at the back of their minds and asked for the cooperation of the Awkuzu people with the new executive.

Some other personalities at the event were were Nze Dozie Nweke and the traditional ruler aspirant of Oba community, Chief Samuel Odinamadu, among others.

The youths pledged their unflinching support to the new leadership of Awkuzu people.