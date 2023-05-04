From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal Government has begun work on the expansion of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project on Thursday, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said that when completed, the facility would create as many as additional 1,500 jobs from across the country as well as boost trade, among other benefits.

According to him, “the fire truck maintenance and the overall rehabilitation centre will cost about N14 billion.

“All the facilities have been procured and are in place, we are just waiting for the building to finish to mount them.

“It is our hope that the terminal building will be delivered in 12 months.

“The cargo centre is about N1.4 billion but there is a slight request for adjustment.

“That will be done within the completion of six months.

“The pavement will be completed in six months and it is at the cost of about N1.3 billion.”