From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Zone A People’s Assembly (ZAPA) has urged the Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Professor James Ayatse, to call the Secretary to the Government of Federation, SGF, George Akume, to order over federal appointments accruing to the state.

The group, which made this call while reading a letter to the Tor Tiv during a press conference in Makurdi on Monday, said the SGF is appointing only his kinsmen into key positions meant for the entire Tiv nation.

Speaking through its President, Mr Fannen Mondo, the group said they are making the “firm and fervent demands that border on the peace and progress of the Tiv kingdom” because they believe he has the powers and graces to intervene when matters are going bad between or among communities and even personalities across Tiv land.

“It is on this note that we write to you in utmost awe and reverence to call the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Sen. George Akume to order. We pray it is time he is cautioned not to allow his personal interest to outstrip and override that of the entire Tiv race.”

The group which acknowledged that Akume, an illustrious son of Tiv land, has done much for Benue and for himself as an individual, said Sen. Akume is not showing good leadership in the moves he is making in the recent past.

They said the SGF is consciously concentrating his loyalties to Jemgbagh, where he comes from and not the larger Tiv race or even Benue state where he is the highest appointee of government.

They lamented that Akume has, in the skewed ministerial appointment he masterminded to his Jemgbagh clan, contradicted the age – long Tiv principle of “ya na angbian”, which mean “eat and give your brother”.

“This principle ensures the spread of spoils and appointments to all sections of society to ensure equity. It is only appropriate that since Akume himself is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, micro-zoning or taking the ministerial slot still to his native Jemgbagh is, in good conscience, not the right thing to do, and it’s totally out of the way.”

They further noted that Akume in pursuit of his Jemgbagh agenda “ostensibly robbed the people of Lobi of what was due to one of their sons by out-scheming and setting aside merit to deny Dr. Stephen Hwande, a thorough-bred professional, of the position of Chief Medical Director (CMD) in favour of his Jemgbagh clansman.

They said Hwande was dropped after he had gone through the rigorous process as required by the laid down procedure even though he came tops in the examination.

They accused Akume of nepotism saying, “Akume, in utmost disregard to merit, authored a letter to the Ministry of Health recommending his Jemgbagh clansman, Prof. Kortor who came a distant 3rd in the examination for the position of CMD. He insisted and had Prof. Kortor appointed as CMD of the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.

“Already, he is scheming to have his cousin (still in Jemgbagh) Dr. Tyover Dajo (George Akume DAJO) as Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Wannune to replace Prof Joseph Utsev whom he recently nominated as minister.”

The Zone A People’s Assembly warned that Akume should be held responsible if Alia is destabilized or if any Tiv son loses his position of appointment.

They there called on the Tor Tiv to use his exalted office to act urgently to put out the spark of fire that has the potential of escalating into a wild conflagration that will bring down the whole Tiv race.