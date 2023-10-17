The Federal Executive Council, (FEC) has approved a 30-day implementation plan for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour.

With this approval, government said henceforth any external interference in unions activities would not be tolerated.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong made this disclosure.

Both Lalong and the Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha have met with the factional leaderships of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Lalong said a Memorandum of Understanding was presented to the council on the implementation of the agreement with labour.

“We presented a memo from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the memo was basically on the agreement between government and the labour. You are already aware that 15 items are parts of the agreement.

“But we went beyond mere agreement, we told them that something different this time is happening because one, part of the agreement is to file it in the court of law which we have set the process already.

“And the other one was the presidential approval. There cannot be any presidential approval more than the Federal Executive Council. So we presented them to the Federal Executive Council. We analysed each and every aspect of the agreement and to show the genuineness and also provide for harmonious and good industrial relationship and that was why it was presented and it was approved for implementation.

“It was agreed that within 30 days, there must be evidence of implementation and that was the basis of presenting to the Federal Executive Council the memo and the Federal Executive Council also approved it and within this 30 days, we will go on with the implementation of the agreement between labour and government.”

On the sixth item of the MoU that has to do with government’s alleged interference in the activities of the democratically elected leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the mandate to him (Lalong) to resolve the crisis in the union on or before October 13, he said he had already met with the various factions

He said, “Item six in the MoU is about interference specifically with issues that were about road transport workers. Immediately the next.

“As of today, they have already reached out and have concluded that of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). Today they are making a report to the ministry about their agreement because they went into agreement too and we are also going to get back to their parent association.

“The next one is the NURTW. Last week, we were with them. Of course, if some of you were there, you knew why we postponed it, I reminded them that we are keeping to the date of the agreement but they said they cannot strictly keep to the date because it is very important to them that we realise the aim. So, we shifted the meeting till tomorrow (today).”

FEC approved the formation of two committees on industrial revitalisation roadmap and review of the Free Trade Zones in the country to improve the nation’s economy.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite said the committees to be chaired by the president would have various sub-committees to harmonise the activities of the ministry with that of other ministries and agencies relevant to it.

Uzoka-Anite said that the sub-committees would come up with a roadmap toward the full revival of the economy in line with the President’s eight-point agenda.

The minister explained that the sub-committees will include that of consumer credit, commodity exchange, heavy industries, steel development, and licensing and certification of artisans.

Others are the sub-committee on trade facilitation and liberalisation, mining and solid minerals, oil and gas, aa well as the creative industry.

‘“The committee will harmonise activities of the ministry with other ministries and agencies toward a roadmap for a full industrial revival of the economy in line with the 8-point agenda of the president.

“We expected a boost in investment in the industrial sector, job creation, GDP growth rate from 3.5 per cent to about 7 per cent, and a GDP base of about N1 trillion in line with Mr president’s mission,’’ he said.

She added that the committee on the Free Trade Zone would be charged with the responsibilities of charting a way forward for the zones with the aim of opening up opportunities for Nigerians to take advantage of. The Council also approved the setting up of a committee to review the free trade zone, to look at its incentive and the laws and reforms and come up with reform that will help to stimulate and catalyse the economic benefits of the free trade zones and the economic special zones for the benefit of Nigerians and other investors,’’ she said.