From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), described as a shock the death of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt-Gen Oladipo Diya (retd), on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

In a statement issued by Director, Information, Willie Bassey, the SGF said Diya served as the Chief of General Staff to the late head of state, General Sani Abacha.

He described Diya as a seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in his various functions as the Military Governor of Ogun State (1984 – 1985), Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of General Staff (1993 – 1997); as well as a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building.

He said FEC condoled with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, and prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.