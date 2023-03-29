From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved projects worth N24.20 billion for the provision of broadband in over 63 places including airports, higher institutions, and markets across Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami made this known while briefing State House Correspondents alongside his colleagues in the State House Council Chambers.

The council also approved two major contracts for the construction of a Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration in Kana Local Government Area of Rivers State and a 100-bed specialist hospital in Ogoni.

According to the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, these projects are aimed at facilitating efficient and cost-effective approaches to contamination management and environmental restoration while supporting the well-being and welfare of the people who have been impacted by the negative effects of contamination in those areas.

Other memos approved include the approval for contract for the dualization of the roads bordering Ekiti and Ondo states worth over N95 billion with a completion period of 54 months.

In the same vain, the ministry of aviation got approval for construction of 150 room capacity hostel for over N2billion, according to the Minister of Information and Culture, who briefed on behalf of the Minister, Hedi Sirika.

Details later…