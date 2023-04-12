To install baggage scanners in railway stations

Reviews old Enugu-Onitsha road contract by N17bn

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, approved N6.28 billion for surface maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, said the 24-month repair will cover 11 kilometers including interchanges, ramps, and critical links.

He said this was in line with Executive Order 11 signed by the President Muhammadu Buhari, in April 2022, which gave legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy.

The approval came barely two weeks after the Lagos State Government said it would undertake rehabilitation works on the 32-year-old Bridge to repair failed and peeled asphaltic sections and substructure.

However, Fashola assured that there will be no duplication of efforts.

Fashola said the State’s Public Works Corporation will focus on the functional structure of the bridge such as the underwater piles, while the FG will undertake surface maintenance to treat potholes and restore missing guard rails.

He said “Council approved a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the third mainland bridge and this was approved in the sum of N6.28bn for a period of 24 months.

“I have been asked about the works that have been done on the bridge before. The works are concentrating largely on the substructure of the bridge; the underwater piles, the pile caps and also the replacement of the expansion joints and the bearings.

“These are maintenance works that are critical to the structural integrity of the bridge. What we’re dealing with now is different. It is the driving surface and also the aesthetics. Some of the rails that have been stolen. Some of the pleats are misaligned at the routes that lead you on and off the bridge.”

The minister added that there are no anitcipated prolonged closures during the works.

He said the council also approved a N17.5 billion variation for the contract for the construction of the old Enugu-Onitsha road whose current sum now stands at N48.99 billion.

The Council also approved the procurement and installation of baggage scanners in all railway stations in the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, said the devices were necessary because of the need to enhance security of lives and property in the nation’s railway facilities.

He said that: “The Federal Ministry of Transportation had two memos today, which I presented on behalf of the ministry and it had to do with one, the provision of scanners at all railway stations all over the country.

“You’ll all agree with me that in view of the process of security of lives and property, such equipment has to be installed at our railway stations. Since we’re starting railway revolution, we are trying to put in place a lot of things with the railways. We don’t want people to come and damage all that the government has been trying to put in place in that sector.

“So, today there was a memo before Council for the provision of baggage scanners at railway stations and I’m happy to inform you that the Council agreed with us and has approved that contract for scanners to be installed at railway stations so that when people get there and have goods, then they can pass through the scanners and they can be sure that there’s nothing that can destroy, that can cause violence or inflict danger or bring lives and property at stake.”