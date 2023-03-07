By Gabriel Dike

Students of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, yesterday, staged a protest over alleged maltreatment of their colleagues by soldiers during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

The early morning protest, which was led by officials of the Lagos State Students Union (LASUSU) led to the closure of the two main gates of the university, which affected human and vehicular movement into the campus. The students union demanded the university management to address the issues in contention after the face-off with the military personnel.

Daily Sun gathered that during the February 25 elections, soldiers assaulted some students, including LASUSU officials on the campus. The university management stepped in and resolved the conflict and also promised to address some of the issues raised by the students union.

The Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko and some members of the management met the students’ union officials last Tuesday and promised to address certain demands tabled by the aggrieved LASUSU officials.

Following the non-implementation of their demands, LASUSU officials organised students early yesterday morning and shut the two gates of the institution. It was further gathered that the protesting students demanded the university management take action to ensure the safety of students on campus.

A student said the LASU management assured that it would investigate the assault and take appropriate action, while the students were advised to remain calm.

The Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko, denied that yesterday’s protest was as a result of a new assault on students, adding, “there was an incident between our students and some soldiers during the presidential election and it was resolved by the university management.’’

Prof. Olumoko confirmed that the university management had addressed the issues, but the students union were not aware and decided to shut the gates. The dean said he addressed the students’ union officials on management decisions and the gates were opened for human and vehicular traffic.