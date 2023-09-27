By Merit Ibe

Rite Foods Limited’s Fearless Energy Drink has again achieved a remarkable milestone by being crowned “Africa’s Most Preferred Non-alcoholic Energy Drink Brand of the Year” at the African Brands Leadership Merit Awards 2023.

The victory, celebrated at the 8th African Brands Congress, highlights Fearless Energy Drink’s continuous pursuit of excellence and its dedication to providing consumers with top-quality energy drinks.

The African Brand Congress, an annual gathering of the brightest minds behind Africa’s most successful and sought-after brands brought together dignitaries in the business world, including company chairs, presidents, directors, CEOs, brand custodians, and managers from leading brands that exemplify the creation of strong brands, at the Civic Centre, in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 15th September, 2023, with brands exhibition and presentation, culminating in the awards in grand style.

Fearless Energy Drink’s selection as the winner of this esteemed award was a result of its outstanding contributions to value creation, brand building, and remarkable growth throughout 2023.

The criteria for selecting the winner were stringent, focusing on Quality and Resilience, Brand Market Share, Brand Acceptance, Reliability, Value and Durability, Brand Extension Programmes, and the Creation of New Categories, as well as Optimum Customer Satisfaction.

This award is a testament to Fearless Energy Drink’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality, satisfying the energy needs of its consumers, and fostering brand loyalty. Fearless Energy Drink continues to fulfill its promise of providing a premium taste and unparalleled experience to its valued customers.

This recognition as Africa’s Most Preferred Non-Alcoholic Energy Drink Brand of the Year adds to the brand’s winning streak, having recently secured the “Best Value for Money for Energy Drink” award at the esteemed BrandXchange Awards on 7th September, 2023, alongside two other esteemed brands from Rite Foods Limited – Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink and Rite Sausage Rolls.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Award reflects Fearless Energy Drink’s dedication to enhancing the continent’s economic aspirations, transforming Africa’s image on the global stage, and exemplifying corporate citizenship and social and environmental responsibility.

It further solidifies its status as a leading force in the African energy drink industry. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on customer satisfaction, the brand looks forward to continued success and growth in the years to come.