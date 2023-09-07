From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There is fear in Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, as the suspended rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, stormed the campus on Thursday morning amidst jubilation by his loyalists.

Odetayo was armed with the injunction of the industrial court, supported by some staff who were loyal to him

He was suspended for alleged financial recklessness and abuse of office.

However, the polytechnic has been divided following the suspension of Odetayo by Governor Ademola Adeleke and the subsequent installation of Kehinde Alabi as the acting rector of the institution.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has been polarized with the leadership of the union insisting on the reinstatement of Odetayo and some factional members calling for continuation of academic activities.

Odetayo and his loyalists stormed the polytechnic with the injunction secured from the industrial court, directing the state government to ensure that the status quo remained pending the determination of the suit filed by Odetayo.

He proceeded to the Rector’s office displaying the court other for those who challenged his action and tried to prevent them from entering.

A few minutes later, Alabi along with his ASUP faction arrived at the school and converged inside a hall on the campus.

The polytechnic ASUP had been polarized shortly after the removal of Odetayo as some members later declared their intention to resume and continue with the academic exercises.

In a statement he issued and made available to Journalists by Tope Abiola, Alabi urged students and staff to remain calm as the government is taking necessary steps to ensure peace returns to the campus.

“I urge you to remain calm and go about your normal duties without any protest,” Alabi said.