From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Fear engulfed the Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday evening when a section of the new court complex within the court premises suddenly fell down on the Court’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

The incident was said to have occurred in the very office of the CJ around 4pm on the fateful day when workers were preparing to close for the day.

The section of the court had fell on the CJ when he was having a conversation with a guest.

It was, however, gathered that there was no record of any loss of life in the course of the accident while the CJ who was seriously injured was immediately rushed to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, for treatment.

When newsmen visited the office of the Court’s Chief Registrar(CR) on Thursday to investigate the incident, they were denied access to the CR as a female staff working in the CR’s office who attended to the newsmen went into the CR’s office to inform the CR of their intention and when she came back said, “You will have to reschedule your visit, if you want to see the Chief Registrar.”

Also , the Chief Security Officer ( CSO) of the Court, created a scene within the premises when he started to call the newsmen names for visiting the complex to make inquiry.