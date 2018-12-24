As if these were not enough, penultimate week, some hoodlums stormed a residential home in Umunze, midnight, and unleashed horror on a banker and his family. It was reported that the banker and his family had retired to bed when the hoodlums cut the security wire of their home and broke into his apartment. They reportedly ransacked the house, collected all valuable items, including the man’s ATM card and PIN at gunpoint before taking him and his two-year-old son away. It was gathered that they pushed the man out of the car after a short distance, and made away with his son. They reportedly called the family a few hours later demanding ransom and threatening to kill the boy if the man failed to comply.

Residents are now worried that criminals have turned Umunze to their hunting ground. One resident, who gave his name as Okafor, lamented the people’s helplessness in the hands of criminals.

“If you keep money at home, they will break into your house and take it. If you keep it in the bank, they will kidnap you and force you to borrow money for your ransom. Victims spend up to five years paying for the money that was borrowed to buy their freedom from these kidnappers. Everybody in Umunze is living in fear,” he said.

Aside from several cases of kidnapping within the past six months, investigation showed that car-snatching and robbery have been on the increase in the area. Two months ago, two staff of FCET lost their cars to armed robbers. One of the victims, identified as Mr. Leo, reportedly drove his Lexus 330 jeep to a popular filling station in the area when the hoodlums accosted him and snatched his vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle has not been recovered till date.

A few weeks ago, the bodies of two teenage girls were found in Umunze. The victims were stripped naked with signs of torture on their bodies. It was alleged that the two young girls were close relations abducted in a nearby state, and tortured to death before their bodies were dumped in the bush by hoodlums. The motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained and no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

A woman residing in Umunze expressed fear on the state of insecurity in the community, which is a border town between Imo and Abia states.

She said the spate of kidnapping and robbery has become alarming in recent times and asked the security agencies to beam their searchlights on flash points in the area.

“These hoodlums operate without any confrontation by the security agencies. We live in perpetual fear. The police are not doing anything to help us. The police station is close to the market, yet when the kidnappers abducted a woman in the market, the police did not respond. Crime wave is on the increase,” she complained.