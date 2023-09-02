From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical services at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) owned hospitals in Abuja, have been disrupted due to ongoing strike by the Consultant-Doctors under the umbrella of Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN). Patients are being sent back and asked to return on certain date because there are no doctors, including resident doctors, that would attend to them. “We can’t work when consultants are on strike except emergencies” says Dr. Roland Aigbovo, former Chairman, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) FCT Chapter.

Saturday Sun gathered that the strike which was at the warning stage started on Wednesday and it’s expected to last for three days.

It was, however, gathered that the aim of the doctors’ strike was to register their discontent with the letter issued to untenured doctors on Grade Level (GL) 17, perhaps, in compliance with the memo from the Office of Head of Service of the Federation that Directors who have spent eight years should proceed on immediate retirement. The consultants had in a letter to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, earlier in the week, informed him about their intentions, asking for the immediate withdrawal of the retirement letters of untenured doctors on GL 17, which was yet to get expected response.

When contacted, the MDCAN Chairman, FCTA, Dr. Emmanuel Musa, told Saturday Sun, that he wouldn’t like to comment further on the strike.

Meanwhile, the National President of MDCAN, Dr. Victor Makanjuola, said he was aware of the strike, and that FCT Chapter of the Association contacted the national body and secured proper permission and backings before embarking on the strike