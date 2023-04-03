From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general polls, Anthony Ezekwugo, has conceded and congratulated Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party candidate.

Ezekwugo, in a statement on Monday, called on residents to rally around Kingibe for the rapid development of the territory, stressing that the task ahead requires the cooperation of every resident.

He said the people have spoken by choosing the person who will rectify the development deficiencies in the territory to ensure that every part of Abuja feels the impact of governance.

According to him, the choice of the people invariably represents the voice of God Almighty even as he called on the senator-elect to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everyone along since no individual can claim perfection and possession of the knowledge of solutions to every problem.

Dr Ezekwugo used the opportunity to thank the teeming supporters of APGA and the Labour Party who voted for him and appealed to them to eschew bitterness and join hands with the winner of the election to move the territory forward in industrial growth and social development.

He advised the supporters to shun every form of blame game, name-calling, demonstrations and bitterness in the interest of peace in the territory.

He promised to support and cooperate with Kingibe whenever necessary to improve the social well-being of the people of the territory.