From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of two persons in a two story building that collapsed in Abuja, Wednesday night.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said the building located along Lagos Street, by Nsukka Street junction, in Garki, collapsed Wednesday night through the early hours of Thursday during the heavy rains.

She said 20 persons have so far been rescued while the command have deployed police personnel to help in the rescue operation and maintain law and order in the area.

Adeh, in a statement, said:

“In response to the unfortunate incident of a collapsed two-storey building along Lagos Street, by Nsukka Street junction, Garki Abuja, in the early hours of the day, the FCT Police Command swiftly responded to the emergency, dispatching specialized search and rescue teams to the scene to save lives and ensure the safety of all those affected.

“The Command has deployed every effort to locate and extricate those who are trapped. So far, 20 persons have been rescued from the scene while 2 others unfortunately lost their lives. We are working in close coordination with other relevant agencies, including the Fire Service, Emergency Medical Services, and disaster response teams to streamline our rescue efforts.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, personally visited the site to assess the situation and to extend condolences to the affected families. He appreciated the people for the tremendous support from the community and local volunteers who have come forward to assist in the rescue operation.

“The CP extends his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and urges members of the public to stay clear of the incident area to facilitate the ongoing rescue efforts and to allow emergency personnel work without hindrance.”