…Dismisses allegations of Wike supporting Israel

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Concerned Elites of Rivers State (CERS) has dismissed the allegations of the Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, was supporting the Israeli government’s genocide on Palestine by receiving their envoy.

The group outright condemned the inciting sermon of Gumi “as spread by his adherents” and described his utterances as an affront to one nation-hood and treasonable.

Also, CERS has declared that the appointment and position of Minister of FCT is not meant for any particular section of the country and condemned the sectional opposition to Wike’s appointment.

The group’s reaction was on the heels of an outburst by the Muslim fiery cleric on the courtesy visit of the Israeli Ambassador, Michael Freeman, with the FCT Minister.

Convener of CERS, Tony Okocha, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the appointment of Wike as Minister of FCT by President Bola Tinubu was based on his (Tinubu) conviction that the minister would help drive the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria .

According to Okocha, the track records of the immediate past governor of Rivers State from council chairman to his last political position, were unbeatable and undoubtedly endeared him to the president.

He declared: “Without mincing words, love Wike or hate him or choose to be neutral, one thing that resonates sacrosanctly, is that he imprinted in the sands of history and time, as a development champion with unprecedented laudable feats in his kitty as Governor of Rivers State.”

CERS convener continued that, on appointment as FCT minister, Wike immediately after his swearing, proceeded straight to his office and engaged the staff, where he reeled out what his focus and mission would be.

He listed: “Wike has since commenced walking his talk as viz:

non- functioning street lights in Abuja roads, have been revived. This has engendered smooth/responsible traffic movements and curtailed hitherto incessant accidents on Abuja roads.

“Brewing high spate of insecurity in Abuja, is now expertly addressed with the mobilization of security agencies. Residents attest to the fact that insecurity is now at its barest minimum and lowest ebb comparatively.

“Huge revenues now stream into the accounts of Government from Tax defaulters and new investors.

“Over 135 roads are receiving attention simultaneously as the new Sheriff mobilized contractors and commissioned them for immediate construction of the roads within time and specificity.

“Traditional institutions and rulers of Abuja, now feel the impact of government, as they partake in consultations, decisions-making and largesse of government.

“The FCT administration has posed a behemoth for illegal park operators, those who indiscriminately dump refuse on unauthorized locations, and many others.

“Shanties and slums that hitherto sprang up and defaced the aesthetics and masterplan of the FCT, are now pulled down and areas designated for relevant uses.”

Okocha continued: “The FCT under “HE Wike, has received approval of Mr. President, to operate an independent civil service commission. A feat the staff rolled red carpets and danced in esctacy, to Wike.

“The FCT has received approval to assess own funds and deploy for development of its precincts and no more on Treasury Single Account (TSA).”

He noted that, whilst these unprecedented feats had been hailed by residents of Abuja, “there are still a few fifth columnist and purveyors of mischief, who have continued to push the negative trajectories/narratives in the bid to validate persecutions.”