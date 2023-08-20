From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT All Progressives Congress APC South East Forum has congratulated the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on his appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Leader of the Forum, Lawrence Onuchukwu, in a statement, on Sunday, said the Abuja based political class of the southeast extractions are particularly excited and happy to receive Nyesom Wike as new FCT Minister, describing his appointment as a well deserved one.

The Forum believed that Wike’s track record of leadership would benefit the FCT and transform the territory the way he did in Rivers State.

The political class who described Wike as an achiever per excellent, believed that the minister would make a difference in the administration of FCT in all ramifications.

The South East Forum also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Wike as the first southerner to ever served as FCT Minister, since 1976 when Mobolaji Adeogun-Ajose, was appointed as the administrator of FCT to midwife the newly created Federal Capital Territory.

The Southeast politicians, therefore, urged the minister to carry them along in the scheme of running his administration in FCT.

The forum who extolled the political astuteness of the former Governor of Rivers State, however, expressed confidence that as the new Minister of FCT, he would changed the narrative and make the party grow steadily in FCT.