From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said the ‘Abuja Project’ as enshrined in the master plan is a national responsibility to which all patriotic citizens must be committed.

It said it is needed for the actualisation of the dream to make Abuja a capital city that will compete with other megacities across the world.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, made the appeal during the 2023 FCTA Staff Recognition Awards ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, where 184 workers were honoured with various awards.

He urged FCT workers to be more dedicated to their official responsibilities, as well as the task of making Abuja a secured home and hub for legitimate business for all citizens and others.

According to him, a secure and prosperous Capital City is not just needed for the contemporary age, but the future generation.

He said: ” I wish to remind you that you are all invested in the Abuja Project, not just because you work within the Administration and make a living from it but more importantly because you owe it to the future generation of Nigerians that will make the FCT their home

“Putting in your best at all times should therefore not be the exception, but the rule and I am happy for the tremendous and quite visible improvement in service delivery within the FCTA workforce.”

“Speaking, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said the Administration had been working to motivate workers, to enable them to give their best to the Abuja project.

He disclosed that the Staff Recognition and Award would remain a veritable instrument, the administration will continue to use in stimulating workers’ interests and commitments towards sustained excellent service delivery.

Adesola said: “In 2021, a total of 77 staff were given various awards. This grew to 123 in 2022 and in 2023 184 staff and Corporate clients will be granted various awards and recognition in appreciation of their contributions. I am glad to note that a number of SDAs have equally keyed into this. In 2022/2023 I participated in similar programmes hosted by some SDAs. I encourage others to embrace the initiative.”

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that since he came to FCT, he has ensured that workers have a conducive and safe environment for human capacity development.

“While in the saddle as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Capital Territory Administration in the past over two years, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, we have worked to address both the Hygiene and Motivational factors concern of staff.

“We have sustained the annual promotion exercise and do not currently have any backlog of promotion;

“We have against all odds sustained the payment of salaries and allowances of staff in active service and those in retirement. We do not pay modulated salaries and our pensioners do not need to wait in vain for payments to them.

“Activation of the Annual Staff Recognition and Award and its sustenance.

“It is the general consensus that the human resource of an organisation is its most valued asset. Irrespective of the level of automation of an organisation, the machines and equipment will be of limited value and utility without human contribution. Above all, the human resource is also required to manage the other human resources. Hence, to Human Resource managers, it is of utmost importance that we effectively motivate the human resource,” he added.