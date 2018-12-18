The Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, Dr Tessy Okoli, has stressed the need for a new orientation to work ethics and compliance to Civil Service rules among public servants Dr Okoli stated this at the recent Sensitization workshop on work ethics for staff organized by the college in collaboration with the National Commission of Colleges of Education (NCCE) and an educational consultancy firm, SEFAN Consult.

A team of resource persons from different institutions attended the workshop and retooled participants in relevant work areas.

The resource persons include: the representative of the Executive Secretary of NCCE, Prof Bappa-Aliyu Muhammadu, who is also the Director, Personnel Management, NCCE, Mrs Jumai Suleiman, the Deputy Director, Personnel Management, Mr Babatunde Aremu, the Assistant Chief Personnel Officer, Establishment of NCCE, Malam Abdullahi Alhassan. Also present were the former Dean, Political Science Department, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Prof Obiajulu Obikeze, Prof Vincent Onwe of the Federal University of Agriculture Umudike, Prof Steve Ibenta, former Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Mr Ifeanyi Mogbo, Chief Executive Officer, SEFAN Consult, Mrs Amaefuna Gloria Ogoegbunam, Deputy Registrar, Directorate of Degree Programme, FCE(T) Asaba, Mr Bolum Anthony, Principal Assistant Registrar, Students Affairs, FCET Asaba, and Mr Charles Agbanusi of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation, Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Diamond Bank board approves acquisition by Access Bank

Addressing the staff of the institution during the opening ceremony at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Auditorium, Dr. Okoli noted that the Staff Audit Committee and Certificate Verification Committee

from the NCCE at their last visit to the college observed some flaws and called for a training workshop on civil service rules, ethical values and dress code.

“In an attempt to ensure harmony in work place, the NCCE recommended among others a sensitization workshop where staff would be updated on crucial issues bothering on: attitude to work, conditions of service, financial management and staff development,” she explained.

She said the college assembled a crop of resource persons with seasoned experiences to retrain staff on acceptable rules of work and warned that the institution would not tolerate further misdemeanour of non-compliance to ethical values.

Also speaking, the executive secretary of NCCE, Prof Muhammadu, commended the college for organizing the workshop and urged the participants to utilize the exercise to increase their knowledge and competence in key areas.

Prof Muhammadu, who was represented by the Director, Personnel Management of NCCE, Mrs Jumai Suleiman, stressed the need for civil servants to abide by ethical values. He also called on civil servants to cultivate the virtues of selflessness in the discharge of duties, honesty, obedience and dedication to duties.

While presenting a paper, titled Attendance: punctuality, staff development, discipline, examination malpractice, staff/students relationship and dress code, Prof Obikeze frowned at the truancy of some civil servants, noted that for any organization to thrive, punctuality and discipline must be taken seriously.

“Those who have found their way in the profession should be undergoing series of training and retraining programmes to make them be in line with the trending issues of the modern society.

Facilities, requipment and environment should be provided and maintained to make the teachers more productive. Incentives, such as car loans, house loans, official residence should be made available to make the teachers concentrate and enjoy their job,” Prof Obikeze added.

While discussing the topic, conditions for promotion, upgrading and annual evaluations, conditions for transfer, conversion and secondment, Amaefula of FCET Asaba urged staff to take advantage of the various platforms available and improve their skills in order to remain relevant in the system.

READ ALSO: Afro-currency deals to fetch Nigeria more than $4bn