From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal College of Education (FCE), Gidan Madi, in Sokoto State has matriculated no fewer than 287 students during its maiden matriculation ceremony.

FCE Gidan Madi, which was established in 2019, started its academic activities in 2023 with eight programmes.

The programmes include Metalwork Technology, Woodwork Technology, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Business Education, Computer Education, Mathematics and Physics.

Addressing the new stusents, Provost of the college, Prof. Faruk Umar-Zaki said it planned to expand its programmes to complete the school of Vocational and Technical Education, and School of Science Education.

His words: “This is through the introduction of Automobile Technology, Building Technology, Agricultural Science and Home Economics to complete the School of Vocational and Technical Education.

“We are also introducing Chemistry Education, Biology Education and Integrated Dcience to complete the School of Science Education,” he said.

Umar-Zaki said that a team of National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) had scheduled August 20 to come for resources verification in the college.

He said that the college was presently equipping its Entrepreneurship Centre, while disclosing that the production of soap and vaseline had already commenced.

“Our ICT centre is already functional and the computer application programme for the staffers is due to take off by the end of August.

“All these efforts are meant to support the skills development drive of the Federal Government from where the college drew its motto: ‘Knowledge for Self- Reliance’,“ he added.

While congratulating the students, the provost implored them to be security conscious and report any suspicious character to the college authority at any time.

In his remarks, Prof Paulinus Okwelle, NCCE Executive Secretary, assured the college that all the requests and complaints had made would be duly forwarded to the relevant institutions.

“I am sure that the current government is committed to bolstering of the nation’s educational standards.

“As such, I enjoin the students to shun all negative tendencies of cultism, drunkenness, exam malpractice, and disrespect to constituted authority for which the college has zero-tolerance,” he said.