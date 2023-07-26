By Merit Ibe

The Chief Legal Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), Florence Abebe and some industry experts within the Integrated Marketing Communications space (IMC) and allied industries have confirmed participation as panel discussants at event.

The keynote address for the event will be delivered by seasoned industry experts and panel discussants including Obinna Inogbo, Principal PR Executive at Worktainment Limited and Nelson Ochonogor, a Global Fintech consultant/Digital Transformation strategist and facilitator.

Ochonogor is at present the Head Product Management BaaS and Fintech integrations at FCMB Group.

Others are Sandra Amachree, an experienced Human Resource Practitioner, Commercial Excellence Leader and Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries PLC and Timothy Ogundele, Head of Marketing/Brands Manager, Checkers Africa Ltd, makers of the Checkers Custard brand.

Ogundele holds years of experience as a PR, media and advertising practitioner and experienced in informing envelope-pushing and effective creative and media strategies.

Organised by MediaConsortium, a brands, business and marketing publication, the conference which is the maiden edition is designed to create a platform of convergence for different stakeholders in the IMC value chain to foster the use of digital to address challenges brands face in building better brand-consumer relation and to highlight the process brands follow through with the consumers on this journey.

According to the organisers, “the conference will also be an avenue to showcase and celebrate brands, agencies and individuals that have demonstrated and maintained their leadership in promoting brand-consumer cordial relationship.”

