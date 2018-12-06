Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose reportedly sustained injuries after a vehicle he rode in was involved in multiple car crash on the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana-Oworo, around 1:00pm.
READ ALSO: Journalist plunges into the lagoon from third mainland bridge
It was gathered that Fayose drove the vehicle which rammed into a broken down commercial bus and a patrol motorcycle parked beside.
The accident, it was learnt, also affected a Toyota Avalon.
Although nobody died in the accident, reports indicated shattered glasses penetrated Fayose’s body but he was administered first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) at the scene of the incident while all the vehicles were also evacuated from the scene.
Fayose shrugged it off and headed to Ibadan for the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, today.
His aide, Lere Olayinka, broke the news of the accident on his Twitter handle while his former Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, confirmed the accident and added: “It is true that he was involved in an accident, but, it was a minor accident.”
Leave a Reply