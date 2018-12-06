Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose reportedly sustained injuries after a vehicle he rode in was involved in multiple car crash on the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana-Oworo, around 1:00pm.

It was gathered that Fayose drove the vehicle which rammed into a broken down commercial bus and a patrol motorcycle parked beside.