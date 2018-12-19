Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has appealed to wealthy citizens to adopt the children of Erelu Adebayo Children’s Home Iyin-Ekiti in order to give the children better lives and greater future.

Erelu Fayemi noted that the children of the orphanage deserved to be given better opportunities to realise their innate potentials.

The governor’s wife, who lamented the circumstances that brought the children to the Home, also noted that the fostering call became imperative for the children to have access to more care and love from the parents.

The governor’s wife advised women who are in distress to call for government assistance instead of putting the new lives in danger. She later presented gifts such as Television set, Generator and food items to the home and inspected their facilities with a promise to continually support them.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs , Mrs. Foluke Adeyemo thanked Erelu Fayemi for her kind gesture to the children while the children sang in appreciation of the governor’s wife gesture to them.