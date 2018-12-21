Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday presented N129.924,472,135.01 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly for legislative approval.

The budget composed of N57, 214, 891, 758.72 capital expenditure and N72, 709, 580, 376.29 as recurrent expenditure.

Tagged: “Budget of Restoration,” it was presented before the Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada, and other members of the House for passage.

The Assembly complex was agog as party leaders and loyalists of the governor crowded the arena to give their support.

In the governor’s budget proposal, infrastructure takes the largest share of N40, 122, 788, 579. 83 while a total of N33, 393, 440, 901.80 was earmarked for social investment drives.

Fayemi, clad in white agbada praised the Assembly for the commitment to the state, saying the cardinal objective of the budget estimate was to drive the four cardinal objectives of his administration, premised on: Knowledge economy, social investment, infrastructure and human capital development and agriculture and rural development.

He said the budget was judiciously tailored towards good governance and speedy economic recovery for Ekiti State and its people.

“Mr Speaker, the budget encapsulates the plans, policies and

programmes of this administration. I equally want to assure you that the needed resources to ensure the success of its provisions shall be effectively sourced.

“I urge you for timely consideration to the passage of this revenue and expenditure estimate as 2019 is already here,” Fayemi stated.

Fayemi said for smooth sail and passage of the Appropriation Bill, he sought the input of all relevant stakeholders and reflected the collective aspiration, needs and demands for sustainable growth and development across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Reviewing the 2010 budget performance, Fayemi said: “This year has been a year of uncertainty for Ekiti State and Ekiti Kete. However, the cheering news is that we are ending the year on a hopeful and promising note.

“With your continued supports and commitment to a 4-point agenda of this administration, we will together chart a new course for greater-tomorrow we will all be proud of.

“We have assumed office, we have embarked on extensive work in examining the state’s finances , our domestic economy, the challenges we confront, and opportunities before us.

“We promise you to live up to the expectation of publishing details of the state finances during the first 100th day of this government,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker said the task of rebuilding Ekiti to a model required the services and collaboration of the three arms of government, assuring that never again should the state House of Assembly engage the executive in battle of wit and control.

Alagbada said the political events of the recent time had made Ekiti a laughing stock in the comity of nations, saying the state stood a chance of recovering fast with Dr Fayemi, an accomplished scholar in the saddle.

He assured that the budget proposal would be granted expeditious passage in the overall interest of the state.

“Those expecting the Ekiti State House of Assembly to be a battlefield or a war zone should better look elsewhere, because they will be is appointed.

“Our governor is a listening administrator who accords every arm of government deserved respect and dignity. He is not going to be a meddlesome interloper like others.