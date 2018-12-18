Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has named new secretaries in the education sector if the state.

This came on the heels of his receiving reports of panel s he set up to assess the activities of tertiary education in the state.

In a press release by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Yinka Oyebode, he said: ” In a bid to reposition the education sector for better performance, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Education Secretaries for the 16 Local Government Education Authorities in the state.

“The appointment is coming barely a month after the Governor redeployed former occupants of the positions in the 16 local government areas of the state. The appointments take immediate effect, ” he said.

Some of the names given are Mr. Egbeyemi L. Adewale for Ijero LGA, Mr. Agbekorode Sunday, for Ido-Osi LGA, and Mrs. Adeyeye Eunice for Oye LGA among others.