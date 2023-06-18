From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, yesterday, called on Nigerians to think outside the box in grappling with current economic realities, just as the Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Benin City, Very Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe, urged security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

The duo spoke shortly after the Sunday service to mark this year’s Fathers’ Day where Shaibu for seventh running, served as Mass Server.

Shaibu stated that with the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians must think outside the box by engaging in positive ventures to augment their take home pay.

“We need more prayers and hard work. Now, we need to diversify, we need to also look beyond our take-home pay by doing the right thing, by doing other commercial things that can complement our salaries. This is the time to think outside our salaries positively, not to steal, but also this is our time to take advantage of technology. We can trade online. We can do all the things that can compliment our salary, so that the hardships will be minimized.”

The Deputy Governor while noting fathers have been fully appreciated, commended them for roles in the society.

He said if fathers get support from the mothers they will be able to build a strong family and the society will be better because according to him “growth in the society starts from the family and if families do the right thing, the society will be good for it.”

Reverend Fr. Omorogbe on his part, called on security agencies to do more in protecting the family, just as he called for respect for all, saying even if not reciprocated, it would exterminate all forms of hatred and ill feeling among people.

He also used the occasion to call on security agencies to fish out the killers of a young Reverend Father, Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained on 13th of August 2022 and killed on June 7, 2023.

“The security agencies should be up and doing, many of our reverend fathers have been kidnapped with their cassocks. Is wearing a cassock now a license to be attacked? We welcomed our Father about nine months ago and less than ten months, we are going to bury him with his mother and grand mother still alive”, Fr. Omorogbe lamented.