Anglican Bishop of Awka in Anambra, Alexander Ibezim, has urged fathers to stand firm as pillars of their families.

Ibezim, who is also the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of The Niger, said this in his message, yesterday, to mark the 2023 Father’s Day celebration.

The theme of the message was “The Role of the Christian Family in a Time Like This” and was delivered by Venerable Ekene Nwafor, Vicar in charge of The Church..

The Bishop commended fathers for their various roles as pillars of their homes, saying they have to do more by not relenting in their roles of building a healthy family that will turn out a good society, especially under the present economic imbalance in the country.

Ibezim said that God would empower fathers to live up to their responsibilities as He has instituted marriage to procreate and grow good families.

According to Ibezim, God, in the bible passage of Ephesians 6 verse 4, said, “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

He also said in Genesis 18, verse 19, the Bible said: “For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him and they shall keep the way of the Lord to do justice.”

He urged fathers to live exemplary lives and shun unholy activities which could breed hatred, unnatural affection covetousness and pride.

He said that God has empowered fathers to head their homes and provide care for the people he entrusted into their care, warning that this will be achieved only when Fathers live right and embrace God as head of their families.

Chairman, Christian Men’s Fellowship of the church, Tim Nwabunwanne,urged fathers not to leave their duties to their wives.

Chairman 2023 Father’s Day planning committee, Festus Ilo, thanked all members for their support, and encouraged fathers to always monitor their children’s behaviours and develop close relationships with them.