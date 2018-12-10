Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Monday, expressed joy over the completion of the Zik’s Mausoleum by the Federal Government.

The duo spoke while answering questions from newsmen when they visited the Mausoleum to confirm the contractor’s claim of completion of the project.

Ngige who expressed fulfilment, said the completion of the project was another practical example of President Muhammadu Buhari’s sincerity in his promises.

He recalled that President Buhari had promised, when he visited the Mausoleum before his election in 2015, to complete it for the honour and respect of the late first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, if elected.

Ngige said by completing the Zik’s Mausoleum project, President Buhari has fulfilled yet another promise made to the people of the South-East, a zone he said was bereft of federal infrastructure.

Also speaking, Fashola, whose ministry is in charge of the project, noted that he had been at the project site about three times to monitor the progress and expressed joy that the work was now completed.

He commended staff of his ministry led by the Permanent Secretary for keeping faith with the deadline.