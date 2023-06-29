By Lukman Olabiyi

Former Lagos State Governors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode have joined the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to receive President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The reception which is ongoing was organized by Sanwo-Olu to honour the President.

The presence of Ambode at the reception created an atmosphere of final reconciliation away from hitherto faceoff experienced among political chieftains in the state.

Eminent personalities including State Governors are in attendance at the event.

The President had earlier today made a private visit to Ogun State.