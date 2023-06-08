From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as Renewed Hope has called on a Real Estate Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Portal Realties, Dr Oluwatayo Fashogbon, to contest the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

While the group asked Fashogbon to begin consultations with stakeholders across party lines, they told President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his promise of youth inclusiveness in governance.

The group’s Convener, Abiodun Samson, in a statement on Thursday, appealed to Tinubu to continue to encourage young, experienced and trusted individuals to take up leadership positions in the country.

Fashogbon is a member of the APC from Oke-Igbo in Oke Igbo/ Ile Oluji Local Government Area of Ondo State and was a member of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council.

He said: “We expect Fashogbon to accept the offer to serve and begin a consultation, especially at a crucial moment like now.

“Because of his track records in the private sector and his ability to mobilise young people across the regions, we can assure anyone that he is the best bet for Ondo State.

“His ability to bring people of diverse backgrounds and professionals of high calibre together for former vice president Yemi Osinbajo is a testament to his ability to mobilise.

“We, therefore, call on him to again avail himself to be of service to our dear state, Ondo we love as much as he loves so much too. This is a rescue mission you cannot refuse to lead sir,” Abiodun pleaded.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has done so much in the last 30 years building men and women across regions in the country to throw his support behind Dr Fashogbon, should he accept to contest next year”

“Coming at the heels of the end of the beginning of his tenure, we are confident that Fashogbon more than any other candidate will ensure stability, progress and fair play across the polity.

“We say to Mr President that you have sacrificed so much for this nation and this is another opportunity to reward one of the very best in the state.

“We are ready to mobilise millions of voters for his sake and we are saying this with all sense of responsibility.”

Abiodun said the leadership required to move the state forward is nothing short of a tested and trusted pro-democracy and nationalist.

“We have carefully scanned the political environment in the state in our search for a credible, knowledgeable, selfless, trusted and patriotic candidate to occupy the exalted position and our searchlight located him.

“His antecedents speak volumes. His compassion and passion for peace and development cannot be overlooked,” he added.