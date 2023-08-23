From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Known for its commitment to excellence and wigs that last a lifetime, CMHairByHills is celebrating 10 years of success and exemplary service. As pioneers in the natural hair extensions industry, CEO and Founder, Mrs Nkechi Obumneme, gave journalists a sneak peek into the company’s plans to leverage its 10-year expertise and impeccable reputation to venture into the lash and fashion industries.

According to her, the strategic move will offer clients wider array of beauty and style options, while maintaining the exceptional quality and trust that the brand is synonymous with.

“The hair industry has grown so much in 10 years. More black women feel empowered to choose the look they feel most comfortable with. My team and I have crowned over 500,000 queens. Now is the time to take our excellence to the next level in the fashion industry,” Nkechi said in a statement on Thursday.

While taking guests through a decade’s worth of testimonies, the company reaffirmed its commitment to high-quality products, superb customer service, and over-and-beyond after-sales experience.